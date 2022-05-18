Anand Mahindra agrees with Mercedez-Benz India boss on chip shortage 

Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra talked about a challenge that most car manufacturers are faced with at present – chip shortages—in a recent tweet.

Mahindra retweeted a tweet by a user and wrote, “This is what I was referring to in my last tweet… It’s a problem for all car manufacturers.” The user said that chip and ship shortages have impacted global supply chains.

He also shared what Mercedes-Benz India boss Martin Schwenk had to say about the issue. The user wrote, “Chip shortage and ship shortage has played havoc with supply global chains. Mercedes-Benz India boss Martin Schwenk says he has sold every car they have. Still have order bank of 5,000 cars and waiting list ranging from 2 months to 2 years.”

This is what I was referring to in my last tweet… It’s a problem for all car manufacturers.. https://t.co/8bd29HnrbB — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 17, 2022

While announcing the delivery of 4,022 new Mercedes-Benz cars to customers in January-March 2022 period, Schwenk said that their record performance in Q1 2022 on the back of global supply chain shortages and increasing operating cost is noteworthy.

Schwenk said, “We are excited with our sales performance achieved in Q1 2022, laying a strong foundation for a long-term sales recovery. This achievement becomes important in context of continued intense headwinds like semi-conductor shortage, global supply chain disruptions and rising input costs.”

He added, “We sincerely regret the delays in the deliveries to our customers, due to the ongoing challenges in the global supply chain. Our top priority remains to deliver our customers their cherished Mercedes-Benz at the earliest, and strive to reduce the waiting period significantly.”

