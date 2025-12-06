After record disruptions, IndiGo restores 95% network as daily cancellations fall below 850

As IndiGo works to recover from recent disruptions, the airline announced on December 6 that operational stability is returning, with flight cancellations significantly reduced and nearly full network connectivity restored.

“Today, we are on our way to operate over 1500 flights by end of day. With regards to destinations, over 95 per cent of network connectivity has already been re-established as we are able to operate to 135 out of the existing 138 destinations in operations,” the airline said in a statement.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cancellations have fallen to below 850 flights, and IndiGo teams are working to bring that number down further in the coming days.

The airline added that its staff across departments are focused on streamlining schedules, improving on-time performance, and supporting affected passengers.

Efforts also include close coordination with airport authorities and partners to ensure timely updates for travellers — shared via airport terminals, the IndiGo website, and direct customer notifications.

With widespread flight disruptions causing ticket prices to surge across several domestic routes, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday imposed strict fare caps to curb opportunistic pricing by airlines. The intervention follows rising complaints that carriers were charging unusually high fares amid operational turbulence, leaving passengers — many in urgent need of travel — facing steep and unexpected costs.

Advertisement

The Ministry said it had taken “serious note” of the situation and invoked its regulatory authority to ensure airlines maintain “fair and reasonable” prices. A formal directive has been issued to all carriers mandating immediate compliance with newly prescribed fare ceilings, which will remain in effect until flight operations stabilise nationwide.

Under the revised caps, airlines cannot charge more than Rs 7,500 for routes up to 500 km, Rs 12,000 for 500–1,000 km, Rs 15,000 for 1,000–1,500 km, and Rs 18,000 for routes exceeding 1,500 km. These limits apply uniformly across all airlines and booking platforms.