Ashok Leyland unveils the ecomet STAR 1115 CNG truck

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group and one of India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, has announced the launch of the ecomet STAR 1115 CNG truck on Monday.

The truck will be available in the 11.44 T GVW (Gross Vehicle Weight) category. The truck's 144 HP turbocharged engine allows it to provide superior pick-up and KM-KG performance. Furthermore, the truck's CNG cylinder capacity spans from 360 to 480 litres, allowing for the best-in-class single-fill range and a smoother driving experience, as announced by the automaker.

Launching the vehicle in the 11 T CNG category, the company announced its ambitions to bolster its presence in the Intermediate Commercial Vehicles (ICV) CNG category.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjeev Kumar, Head-MHCV at Ashok Leyland, said “The CV industry is foreseeing a rapid growth towards greener and cleaner fuels. Our bellwether ecomet STAR CNG range (14T &16T) introduced few months back has received an overwhelming response from our customers. The much-awaited ecomet STAR 1115 will address logistic needs our customers operating in FMCG, Auto components, Parcel load, and Beverages.”

The ecomet STAR 1115 CNG truck reportedly offers a wide variety of load options to its customers ranging between 17-22 feet. The vehicle's Heavy Duty Axle, Suspension, Frame, and other components are touted to provide greater overall durability. Furthermore, the truck is also said to feature a spacious, durable, state-of-the-art interior, all equipped with a new digital dashboard with Advance Driver Assist technology, enhanced telematics (i-Alert), remote diagnostics, and 24-hour customer service through the company's Uptime Solution Centre.

