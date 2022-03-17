Aston Martin launches V12 Vantage: Its fastest, and last fossil-fuel car

British luxury sports cars manufacturer Aston Martin has launched the final fossil-fuel version of its limited-run ‘Vantage’ sports car with a new V12 engine under the hood. Aston Martin plans to launch its first all-electric vehicle in 2025 and as of 2026, all of its new vehicles will have an electric option.

The new petrol-powered V12 Vantage will be limited to only 333 units globally and is priced starting at around $300,000. Bookings for the V12 Vantage is already closed due to high demand and the production is likely to commence in Q1 of 2022, with deliveries scheduled to begin from Q2 2022. Interestingly, Vantage has Aston Martin’s biggest engine installed into its smallest model.

Tobias Moers, Chief Executive Officer, Aston Martin, said, "Every great sportscar brand has a hero car. For Aston Martin in more recent years that car has been the V12 Vantage. Right from the moment the first V12 Vantage RS Concept was shown back in 2007 our customers and fans around the world fell in love with the idea of fitting our biggest engine into our smallest and most sporting model."

The V12 Vantage has been the flagship car of Aston Martin for the last fifteen years and with every vehicle already being shifted to an electric lineup, the luxury carmaker has introduced its ‘fastest, fiercest and most dynamically accomplished’ V12 Vantage in the global market.

“The recipe has been refined over the years with great success, but the essence has remained the same… A celebration of its forebears and an embodiment of Aston Martin’s intensifying focus on driving dynamics, it ensures the V12 Vantage goes out on the highest of highs” Moers added.

The new Aston Martin V12 Vantage looks somewhat similar to the standard V8-powered model and comes with a carbon fibre front bumper, clamshell bonnet, front fenders and side sills, composite rear bumper, lightweight battery and a special centre-mounted twin-exit exhaust system. The new sports car is also 40mm wider than the standard variant and sports 21-inch alloy wheels.

Aston Martin’s this limited run Vantage features the company’s fastest and most powerful engine, the quad-cam 5.2-litre V12 unit that develops 700PS of power and 753Nm of peak torque. The V12 engine is paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission system, which sends power to the rear wheels through a lightweight carbon fibre prop shaft. The car can reach 0 - 100 kmph in around 3.4 seconds.

V12 Vantage also features a large wing spoiler and diffuser at the rear for downforce, which, as per the company’s claims, adds 204kg of downforce to the car when it is moving at its top speed of 322kmph. The new V12 engine, in order to meet global emission standards, comes with tech like cylinder deactivation, idle stop/start, high 9.3:1 compression and fully catalysed exhausts.

The 2022 V12 Vantage also comes equipped with comforts features like electronically operated and heated seats, dual-zone climate control, and Alcantara upholstery. It also has an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple device integration and can be paired with Aston Martin’s premium audio system.

In terms of safety, the new V12 Vantage comes equipped with blind-spot detection, a 360-degree camera, autonomous parking and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The 2022 V12 Vantage gets a Carbon Ceramic Braking system as standard for its stopping power.