At Russia’s biggest economic forum, a Chinese luxury car brand takes centre stage

The official car at Russia’s flagship economic forum this year will not be a Mercedes-Benz, BMW or Audi. Instead, it will be HONGQI - China’s premium automotive brand that is increasingly positioning itself as a symbol of executive luxury and state-backed prestige in global markets.

HONGQI, which translates to 'Red Flag', has once again been named the Official Automobile Partner of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2026, scheduled to be held from June 3 to June 6 in St Petersburg.

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Often referred to as 'Russia’s answer to Davos', SPIEF brings together heads of state, ministers, sovereign wealth funds, corporate leaders, policymakers and global investors for high-level discussions on trade, technology, infrastructure and the future of the global economy.

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This year, HONGQI’s presence at the forum is expected to go beyond transportation logistics. The company plans to showcase the Russian premiere of its flagship luxury sedan — the HONGQI GUOYA — as the centrepiece of its SPIEF display.

The GUOYA, positioned as an ultra-premium executive sedan, features a body length exceeding 5.3 metres, rear executive seating, intelligent climate systems, air suspension and hybrid powertrain options. The model is being marketed as a diplomatic-grade luxury vehicle aimed at business and political elites.

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For SPIEF participants, the HONGQI fleet will include models such as the H9 executive sedan, the H5 business sedan and the HQ9 premium minivan, which will be used to transport speakers, delegates and official guests throughout the forum.

The partnership is also symbolically significant.

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SPIEF has increasingly emerged as a platform showcasing Russia’s deepening economic engagement with Asian economies, particularly China. In that context, the growing visibility of Chinese premium brands at one of Russia’s most important global business gatherings reflects a broader shift in international business partnerships, supply chains and luxury consumption patterns.

HONGQI itself occupies a unique place within China’s automotive ecosystem. Historically associated with senior Chinese leadership and state ceremonies, the brand has in recent years expanded aggressively into international markets while attempting to reposition itself as a global luxury marque.

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Its continued presence at SPIEF also signals the increasing importance of branding and soft power within the premium automobile industry, especially at high-profile geopolitical and economic gatherings.

According to Roscongress Foundation, the organiser of SPIEF, HONGQI will also offer test drives for forum participants, allowing delegates to experience the company’s broader luxury portfolio.

