Indian students now want jobs, visa clarity, ROI for studying abroad and this nation is emerging as their top choice

For Indian students, studying abroad is no longer just about getting into a foreign university. It is now a sharper calculation around jobs, costs, visa certainty and whether the degree will pay back in the long run.

A new IDP Education report shows that Indian students are increasingly treating overseas education as a return-on-investment decision. Career outcomes after graduation remain the biggest measure of value for money among Indian students, with 41% ranking it as a key factor. That is ahead of teaching quality at 31% and industry-aligned skills at 27%. Globally, the same priorities emerged, but at lower levels, with career outcomes at 32%, teaching quality at 28% and industry-aligned skills at 22%.

Advertisement

Jobs now drive the study abroad decision

The findings suggest that Indian students are looking beyond the brand value of a foreign degree. For many, the central question is whether the course will lead to stronger career outcomes, international exposure and better long-term earnings.

IDP Education said, “International education remains an important career pathway for Indian students. Student mobility trends may have shifted in the last few years, owing to changes in the geopolitical landscape, economic pressures and visa uncertainties, but the interest in international education still remains strong.”

The company added that students are now placing greater weight on “outcomes, employability, affordability and certainty” while making destination choices. According to the report, this marks a shift toward more informed, outcome-driven decision-making, where students assess destinations not only on academic reputation but also on long-term career value, financial preparedness, and confidence in post-study pathways.

Advertisement

Cost pressure is forcing students to pause

Affordability remains a major barrier. Among Indian students who are no longer pursuing overseas education, 43% said tuition costs were beyond their financial reach, while 32% pointed to rising living expenses.

Visa-related concerns are also becoming more important, with 28% of Indian respondents identifying visa difficulties as a major challenge. The global report also notes that visa feasibility has moved from being a late-stage hurdle to an early decision filter, with students assessing visa rules, costs and post-study pathways much earlier in the process.

Visa clarity becomes an early filter

The report’s global findings show how strongly visa rules are now shaping choices. Among prospective students, post-study work was a strong influence for 48%, savings requirements for 43% and visa costs for 42%.

Advertisement

An IDP counsellor in Nigeria, quoted in the global report, said, “Students now prioritise understanding visa requirements early in the process, as it determines whether they proceed with a destination or consider alternatives.”

This is important for India because post-study work rights are a key part of the study abroad calculation. The report notes that gaining post-study work rights plays a role for Indian students, ranking fifth among value-for-money factors at 24%.

Australia leads among Indian students

Australia has emerged as the first-choice destination for 41% of Indian students, helped by its overall preference share and established reputation. Indian students considering Australia placed importance on strong career outcomes after graduation at 42% and industry-aligned skills and knowledge at 29%.

The UK remains associated with academic quality, with Indian students considering the UK placing greater weight on high-quality teaching and academic support at 39%. Canada, the USA and New Zealand are more strongly linked with employability and post-study opportunities. The USA stood out for career connections and networks at 34% and strong career outcomes at 46%, while New Zealand recorded the strongest association with post-study work rights at 34% and career outcomes after graduation at 48%.

Students are comparing before committing, researching beyond Big 4s

Advertisement

Globally, students are also becoming more selective. The Emerging Futures 9 report found that 78% of students are seriously considering more than one destination, up from 66% in October 2024. This includes 36% considering two countries and 22% considering three.

Traditional destinations still dominate first-choice preferences globally. Australia leads at 31%, followed by the UK at 19%, while the USA and Canada stand at 14% each. But students are increasingly comparing destinations on visa requirements, upfront costs, career pathways and perceived quality before making a final choice.