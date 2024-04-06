Ather Energy rolls out 'Rizta,' its first family scooter at Rs 1,09,999 ahead of the IPO

Ather Energy, known for its electric two-wheelers, has introduced its latest offering, the 'Rizta,' marking its entry into the family scooter segment. The pre-order price for this scooter begins at Rs 1,09,999.

Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO of Ather Energy, unveiled the new family scooter, 'Rizta,' at the company's Community Day event held in Bengaluru on April 6. Speaking about the scooter, Mehta highlighted its focus on strength, safety, and comfort, emphasizing the extensive development efforts invested in its design. The Rizta is available in five colors, each featuring dual tones, providing customers with a range of stylish options to choose from.

"We worked on this family scooter for a long time, for it to be strong, safe and comfortable," said Tarun Mehta.

Mehta earlier revealed that the company has been diligently developing the family scooter since 2019. "We have reduced the prices for our family scooter, and we expect it to be received well in the market," Mehta said.

Unlike Ather's other scooter models, Rizta features a curvier design and larger seats designed to comfortably accommodate both the rider and a rear passenger, according to the company.

In addition to larger seats, the company has also focused on enhancing storage options. TVS Motors' iQube and Bajaj Chetak are among the existing family e-scooters in the market. The TVS iQube achieved a sales milestone of over 200,000 units within the first 45 months of its launch.

Ather Energy has introduced 'smart helmets' under the brand name 'Halo,' along with a lightweight helmet named 'Halo Bit.' The Halo helmet is priced at Rs 12,999, while the Halo Bit is available at Rs 4,999.

"The helmets come with a slew of technology like music, voice-call enablement, wireless charging, and more. We took a lot of time to come up with this product as we wanted to engineer it well, " Mehta explained.

Ather was established in 2013 by Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, who graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. In 2022, the company secured around $128 million in a series E funding round. This funding was led by the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd, along with existing shareholders like Hero MotoCorp Ltd, a prominent two-wheeler manufacturer.

Ather Energy's losses surged by almost 150 percent to Rs 864 crore in FY23. However, its consolidated operating revenue in the same period soared by nearly 337 percent to Rs 1,784 crore compared to the previous financial year. In 2023, Hero MotoCorp announced that its board had approved an investment of Rs 550 crore in Ather Energy.