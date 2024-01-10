Ather Energy slashes 450S electric scooter prices by up to Rs 25,000; see details

Ather Energy, the electric vehicle manufacturer, has initiated a significant reduction in the prices of its popular entry-level electric scooter, the 450S. The price slash amounts to a substantial decrease of up to Rs 25,000, marking a notable shift in the pricing strategy of the company.

As part of this strategic move, the base variant of the Ather 450S now flaunts a reduced price tag of Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), while the more enhanced Pro Pack variant is now available at Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Specifically, the base variant's price has been reduced by Rs 20,000, while the Pro Pack variant enjoys a significant Rs 25,000 price drop.

The Ather 450S stands out as an entry-level electric scooter renowned for its certified range of 115 kilometres and a top speed of 90 kmph. Boasting a suite of advanced features including FallSafe, ParkAssist, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), and coasting regen, the scooter continues to allure consumers seeking a blend of performance and cutting-edge technology.

Also Read

Popular language learning app Duolingo lays off 10% of contract translators

'Not the right way’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai says layoffs created a big impact on morale