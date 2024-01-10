Language-learning app Duolingo fires 10% of its translator workforce for AI

Duolingo, the popular language learning app, has recently undergone a restructuring phase resulting in the layoff of 10 per cent of its contract translators. This strategic move, reported by media outlets, aligns with the company's increasing reliance on generative artificial intelligence (AI) to curate and develop its content.

“We just no longer need as many people to do the type of work some of these contractors were doing. Part of that could be attributed to AI,” a company spokesperson said.

Sam Dalsimer, the Global Head of Communications at Duolingo, highlighted the nuanced role of AI in the company's operations. "While AI contributes to the reduction in our contract workforce, it's not the sole reason. We leverage AI across various functions and tasks," stated Dalsimer, emphasising the multifaceted use of AI within Duolingo.

Despite the integration of AI, Dalsimer assured that both contract and staff employees continue to play pivotal roles in the validation and refinement of AI-generated outputs for accuracy. These responsibilities encompass the generation of sentences and acceptable translations. Additionally, Duolingo has actively sought alternative roles for the affected contractors.

In a bid to further enhance its technological infrastructure, Duolingo revealed plans to fill two new AI positions. One role aims to personalise the app experience, while the other seeks to refine speech-related functionalities.

Dalsimer clarified Duolingo's stance regarding AI and job displacement, stating that AI is intended to streamline processes, thereby allowing translators to focus on more intricate tasks, rather than replacing human jobs outright.

Amid these changes, Duolingo shared impressive statistics from 2023, indicating over 23 billion lessons completed on the app and a staggering 8.4 million active learners engaged in studying Hindi. The Language Report 2023 released by Duolingo highlighted a cumulative learning duration of nearly one and a half billion hours on the app, with more than 32 million individuals worldwide studying multiple languages throughout the year.

Also Read ‘Not the right way’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai says layoffs created a big impact on morale