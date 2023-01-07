Ather rolls out upgrades for Ather 450X- new colours, seat, updated AtherStack 5.0 user interface & more

Bangalore-based EV manufacturer Ather Energy has announced a slew of updates for its 450 lineup of electric scooters at its Community Day event in Bangalore.

Software upgrades, such as AtherStack 5.0 and a host of new features, four new colour options, a more comfortable seat, and an industry-first 5-year battery warranty with a performance guarantee are all part of the Ather 450 lineup updates.

For starters, the company has released AtherStack 5.0, which it calls the "biggest ever software update" and it will power the brand's new dashboard user interface, as well as globally show vector maps powered by Google in 450X and 450 Plus scooters.

The new ride animation, which is a part of the UI update, shows power usage and consumption in various modes and is now more understandable and convenient for the rider to read on the go. Additionally, quick controls have been added to allow users to quickly change settings like brightness or turn off call notifications with a single click. Additionally, a new quick-view section that offers a centralised location for dashboard notifications and significant data like tyre pressure monitoring is now easily accessible with just a swipe.

In addition, the company unveiled Cosmic Black, Salt Green, True Red, and Lunar Grey as four new colour options for both the 450X and 450 Plus scooters. Additionally, the seat has been improved for comfort as it has a narrower front, a flatter middle, and a steeper back. Additionally, this new seat can be purchased by 450 scooter owners because it is compatible with those scooters as well.

Ather Energy has also come up with the new AutoHold (hill-climb assist) technology which ensures that the scooter does not roll back or forward on a slope. This technology works in conjunction with various sensors to deploy the brakes. The company also launched the Frunk, a new front storage solution with 14 litres of storage capacity.

Additionally, Ather introduced Battery Protect, which increases the battery's warranty to 5 years/60,000 kilometres. Battery Protect provides coverage for battery failures as well as a minimum 70 per cent battery health guarantee at the end of five years. Battery Protect is now included with the 450X (3 + 2 years) as standard, and 450 Plus owners can add the second 2-year warranty for just Rs 6,999.

“With this, owners will not need to worry about the scooter’s range dropping after a few years of usage and will be able to extract maximum performance, ride after ride,” the company said in a statement.

Ather Energy also disclosed that by March 2023, it would increase the number of touchpoints on its grid to 1300. In fact, the company has considered the difficulties high-rise society EV owners face when trying to charge their scooters. They revealed their brand-new Ather Neighborhood Charging for them. This solution provides charging stations in shared private spaces. Additionally, they will work with all EV types in addition to Ather scooters.

Speaking on the rollout of the new AtherStack 5.0, Tarun Mehta - Co-Founder & CEO, Ather Energy, said, "In 2018, when we launched AtherStack in Ather 450, it was the first ever software engine on any two-wheeler in India, probably even globally. It powered first-to-market experiences like the touchscreen dashboard, onboard navigation, and remote diagnostics, which barely existed even in luxury cars at that time. With a fluid new UI and Google Vector Maps, AtherStack 5.0 takes our touchscreen and maps experience to a whole new level."

The updated prices of Ather 450X scooters start at Rs 160,205 (ex-showroom Delhi), while the 450 Plus is priced at Rs 137,195. (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company unveiled a buyback offer for its first 1000 customers. With this, they will be able to purchase the 450X for Rs 80,000. If they choose the buyback upgrade, they will also receive an additional Rs 10,000 in savings, lowering the final cost to Rs 70,000.