RailTel bags fresh order worth Rs 148 crore; December inflows cross Rs 310 crore

State-run RailTel Corporation of India has secured a significant work order worth Rs 148.39 crore from the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India. This fresh win reinforces the company's aggressive order inflow momentum witnessed throughout the month of December.

The Navratna PSU informed the bourses that the contract involves the procurement of comprehensive AMC services for servers, storage, network & network security devices with renewal of licences. The project is domestic in nature and entails a strict execution timeline, with the completion date set for 21st December 2030.

This latest development adds to the streak for RailTel, which has been on an order-winning spree this month. With the addition of the Registrar General contract, the company’s cumulative order inflow for December has now crossed the Rs 310 crore mark.

Just days prior, on December 12, RailTel clinched a Rs 35.44 crore deal from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for providing a comprehensive communication solution with redundancy to their Disaster Management Department. Earlier in the month, the company bagged a Rs 14.40 crore export-orientated order from the Ministry of External Affairs for the supply of 2000 AI-enabled laptops.

The order book was further bolstered in the first week of December by two major domestic contracts, a Rs 63.92 crore mandate from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for ICT network implementation and a Rs 48.77 crore project from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the design and implementation of a regional information system.

Despite the positive announcements, the street reaction remained muted. At last check, shares of RailTel Corporation of India were 0.42% down at Rs 334.45 on the BSE over its previous close of Rs 335.85. The counter has faced selling pressure this year, trading nearly 17% down in 2025 so far.