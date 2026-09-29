Audi A6 E-Tron makes history with 1,338-km single-charge drive, sets Guinness World record

The attempt ended between Toruń and Ciechocinek after the electric car had covered exactly 1,338 km without recharging. The drive included rush-hour traffic and changing weather conditions, with temperatures averaging around 15 degrees Celsius and dropping to approximately 7 degrees Celsius in the early morning.

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The achievement surpasses the A6 Sportback e-tron performance’s official WLTP range of up to 777 km by 561 km. It also reportedly beats the previous Guinness World Record of 1,205 km, set by a Lucid Air Grand Touring.

Efficiency, not speed, was the focus

Marczyk focused on extracting the maximum possible range rather than maintaining high speeds. Audi said the car returned an exceptionally low energy consumption figure of 7.09 kWh per 100 km during the drive.

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The driver used smooth acceleration, anticipated traffic conditions, avoided unnecessary braking and made extensive use of regenerative braking. Audi also highlighted the importance of maintaining the correct tyre pressure to reduce rolling resistance.

“For the record attempt, I drove the Audi A6 Sportback e-tron performance. There is enormous potential in that. Even for me, a result of 1,338 kilometres was a pleasant surprise,” Marczyk said, according to Audi.

Audi A6 Sportback e-tron specifications

The electric liftback is based on Audi’s Premium Platform Electric architecture and features an 800-volt electrical system. Its battery has a gross capacity of 100 kWh and a usable capacity of 94.9 kWh.

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Audi says the model produces 367 hp, accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.4 seconds and has a drag coefficient of 0.21. The company claims this makes the A6 Sportback e-tron its most aerodynamic production car.