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Meta launches Enterprise Platform, appoints MongoDB CEO Chirantan Desai as head

Meta launches Enterprise Platform, appoints MongoDB CEO Chirantan Desai as head

Meta has introduced the Meta Enterprise Platform to expand its AI offerings for businesses, with a new Indian-origin head leading the company's enterprise AI push.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 11:26 AM IST
Meta launches Enterprise Platform, appoints MongoDB CEO Chirantan Desai as headMeta CEO Mark Zuckerberg described it as the “next major pillar” of Meta’s business.

Meta is expanding its AI services by launching Meta Enterprise Platform, bringing its AI tools ‌to corporate customers. With the enterprise push, Meta has tapped MongoDB CEO Chirantan Desai to lead the new division as Chief Enterprise Platform Officer.

Meta, in a blog post, revealed that Desai brings experience in enterprise software and products, particularly across AI, infrastructure, business applications, and security. He also brings industry connections and an enterprise network, which could help the company build partnerships for its Enterprise Platform.

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Meta Enterprise Platform: What should corporate users expect?

Meta Enterprise Platform is focused on bringing Meta’s AI technology to companies and developers. The platform brings together its full technology stack, including Muse agent, Meta Business Agent, Muse API, Muse Code, and other AI and enterprise technologies over time.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg described it as the “next major pillar” of Meta’s business. The idea is to turn Meta’s existing AI models, agents, infrastructure, and business experience into products and services that companies can deploy for their own operations.

In the blog post, Desai highlighted that security and privacy will be built into Meta's enterprise products from the outset. The platform is built with enterprise-grade controls, guardrails, and measurement for larger businesses.

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Who is Chirantan Desai?

Chirantan Desai will be heading Meta’s new enterprise AI push. Desai has joined Meta from MongoDB, where he served as President and CEO of the company. Before MongoDB, he led product and engineering at Cloudflare and spent nearly eight years at ServiceNow, including serving as President and COO.

Desai has been in the technology industry for more than three decades, bringing experience across cloud computing, cybersecurity, databases, AI, and enterprise software, with leadership roles spanning product development, engineering, and business operations. At Meta, Desai will report directly to Zuckerberg as he expands Meta’s AI push.

“I am very excited to share that I’m joining Meta as Chief Enterprise Platform Officer to lead Meta’s enterprise efforts reporting to Mark Zuckerberg,” Desai said in a statement. “This newly formed unit will focus on translating Meta’s AI leadership into transformative products for developers and businesses.”

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Zuckerberg said, “I’m excited about beginning this new chapter for Meta and looking forward to working closely with CJ.”

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Published on: Sep 29, 2026 11:26 AM IST
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