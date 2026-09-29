NCC shares gain 5% on fresh order win, key details 

The letter of acceptance is from Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Visakhapatnam, Government of Andhra Pradesh, for Providing Drinking Water Supply under Multi Village Scheme on Yeleru Reservoir for Anakapalli Segment in Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh State, said the infra firm.

Time period by which the order/contract is to be executed is 24 months.

"We are pleased to inform that, today the Company has received a Letter of Acceptance dated 26th September 2026 from Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Visakhapatnam, Government of Andhra Pradesh, for Providing Drinking Water Supply under Multi Village Scheme on Yeleru Reservoir for Anakapalli Segment in Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh State," said NCC.

NCC's order book at the end of June 2026 quarter stood at Rs 81,214 crore, a rise of 16% on a year on year basis.

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NCC Limited is engaged in construction/project activities in the infrastructure sector. The company is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation, and hydrothermal power projects, real estate development.