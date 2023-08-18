Audi Q8 e-tron launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 1.14 crores

The Jaguar I-Pace and BMW iX rival Audi Q8 e-tron was launched in India on Friday at a starting price of Rs. 1.14 crore for the SUV version, while the Sportback version has been priced from Rs. 1.18 crore. The German carmaker is bullish on the Indian market and feels that this launch, which is essentially a facelift of the e-tron, will help it garner significant market share in the luxury EV segment in India.

"Both SUV and Sportback get charging ports on the either side of the vehicle. And are available with a maximum range of up to 600km on the WLTP cycle. We are very optimistic for this product to make a dent in the luxury EV industry," Balbir Singh Dhillon, head, Audi India said.

Last week Audi India commenced the bookings for the new Q8 e-tron and the Q8 Sportback e-tron for a token amount of Rs. 5,00,000. Available in two body types – SUV and Sportback, the exterior shades include Madeira Brown, Chronos Grey, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Plasma Blue, Soneira Red, Magnet Grey, Siam Beige, and Manhattan Grey.

"Today, we take another step forward in our journey of electric mobility and we could not be happier to launch these beautiful electric cars. The larger battery packs not only bring in added range but also enhance the value proposition of the models. The refreshed styling complements the engineering enhancements and is sure to wow. The Audi Q8 e-tron is at the heart of our electric mobility strategy and gives us a strong base to build upon as we journey towards electrifying our line-up. With the addition of the new Audi Q8 e-tron and the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron; we now have the widest EV portfolio in the segment," Singh said.

The Audi Q8 e-tron is offered in two battery packs – a 95kWh and a 114kWh and the automaker claims a range of up to 600km.