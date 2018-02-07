Auto Expo 2018: Tata Motors unveils H5X SUV, 45X hatchback concept cars with new architecture

Tata Motors hit it big at the Auto Expo 2018, presenting two concept cars for the passenger segment on the opening day of the event. The Indian auto giant announced the global debut of H5X SUV concept and 45X premium hatchback concept. These concepts are part of the two-architecture strategy of the company.

Both concepts look unlike anything that has come from the Tata stables. These two cars will be the first to carry Tata Motors' Impact 2.0 design language. The 45X features sharp, well-defined lines, similar slim headlamps as on the H5X, angular fog lamp housing, and a thin grille.

The H5X, on the other hand, carries the aggressive stance of its predecessors, but with long, flowing lines along the body and across the hood, and a sloping roof. The H5X SUV concept displayed at the Auto Expo 2018 showed flaring wheel arches, slim headlights that merge into the front grille, and big fog lamps.

Tata Motors also showcased six new electric vehicles across passenger and public transport segments. Among them was the electric variant of Tata's own race car, RaceMo. Its arrival on Indian shores was awaited since its first appearance at 2017 Geneva motor show. The electric variant, named 'RaceMo +-', along with the turbo-petrol concept, is just icing on the cake.

The RaceMo EV comes with a 150kW electric motor that is powered by a lithium ion battery pack. Tata Motors claims that this will be enough to keep the car running for 350km. The original RaceMo sports Tata's 190hp, twin-turbo three-cylinder, 1.2-litre petrol engine. It is coupled with a six-speed AMT transmission that delivers power to the rear wheels.

Apart from it, Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Magic EV, Iris EV, and a 12-metre electric bus at the Auto Expo 2018 today.

Speaking at the event, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that the company is committed towards future of mobility. "We are making a serious commitment towards innovation and investment in the launch of a full range of products that will connect with the aspirations of our customers," he added.

"This Auto Expo, we have taken it several notches higher, outlining our plans for the future of India's Smart Cities and its connected generation. Our 'Smart Mobility, Smart Cities' pavilion has been designed keeping the future Smart Cities and emerging market trends in mind," said Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors during the launch.