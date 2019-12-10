Auto sales down 16%, passenger vehicles sales dip 18% in Apr-Nov period: SIAM

The automotive industry saw a drop of 15.95 per cent in sales in the April to November period, a report by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) stated. The industry sold 15,705,447 vehicles including passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles in that period. The industry had witnessed a sale of 18,686,895 vehicles in the same period previous year, registering a dip of 15.95 per cent in the overall sale of vehicles.

When it comes to domestic sales of passenger vehicles, there was a dip of 17.98 per cent in the segment. In the April to November period, automakers sold 1,882,051 passenger vehicles which is a far cry from 2,294,502 cars sold in the same period previous year.

Domestic sales of two wheelers went down by 15.74 per cent as only 12,864,936 units were sold as compared to 15,267,778 units in the year ago period.

Three wheelers sales also went down by 4.97 per cent from the previous year. Last year the segment saw sales of 477,163, while this year it recorded sales of 453,459.

Commercial vehicles segment was severely impacted with sales going down by 22.12 per cent. Domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) dipped by 37.32 per cent. In the corresponding period of the previous year, the segment saw sales of 247,005 units, while this year it dipped to 154,814 units.

Light commercial vehicles (LCV) saw a decrease of 12.74 per cent in sales. A total of 349,266 units were sold in the April to November period, while 647,278 units were sold in the previous year period.

Production of all vehicles also dipped this year in the April to November period over the same period last year. There was a decrease of 13.75 per cent in the production of vehicles.

When it comes to exports, the numbers were slightly encouraging. The report stated that there was an increase of 3.28 per cent in the export of all vehicles over last year.

Also read: Passenger vehicle sales up 0.28% in October to 2.85 lakh: Industry body SIAM

Also read: Slowdown Blues: Maruti sales fall again in November, decline 3.3%