Bajaj Auto to launch world's first CNG bike next quarter, says Rajiv Bajaj

Feedback

Bajaj Auto to launch world's first CNG bike next quarter, says Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj said the CNG motorcycle could do what Hero Honda did and that is to halve the cost of the fuel, adding that there was a 50-65% reduction in fuel cost and operating costs.

The company is also set to launch the "biggest Pulsar ever" early in financial year 2025 The company is also set to launch the "biggest Pulsar ever" early in financial year 2025

Bajaj Auto will launch the world's first CNG bike next quarter, ahead of the firm's launch timeline, the firm's MD Rajiv Bajaj said on Tuesday.

"Bajaj CNG motorcycle could do what Hero Honda did and that is to halve the cost of the fuel," he told CNBC-TV 18 in an interview.

Bajaj said there was a 50-65% reduction in fuel cost and operating costs. The emission levels were lower compared to ICE vehicles . The CNG prototype had seen a 50% reduction in CO2, 75% in Carbon Monoxide and a reduction of almost 90% in non-methane hydrocabon emissions.

In addition, the company is also set to launch the "biggest Pulsar ever" early in financial year 2025, Bajaj said. The firm, Bajaj added, is "firing all cylinders" and that the company is focusing on super segmentation for brands like Pulsar instead of premiumisation.

The 125cc Plus segment continues to remain Bajaj Auto's focus and the company is launching products almost every fortnight, Bajaj said.

Published on: Mar 05, 2024, 1:23 PM IST
