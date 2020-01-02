Bajaj Auto total domestic sales drop 12% between April and December in FY20

Bajaj Auto, which is one of India's largest two-wheeler manufacturers, has seen a drop of 12 per cent in toatal sales of both commercial vehicles and motorcycles at 1,965,547 units as against 2,228,421 units in April-December 2019.

The auto manufacturing firm saw a 3 per cent decline in its domestic motorcycle sales in December 2019. The company sold 336,055 vehicles in the month as compared to 346,199 vehicles in December 2019. The company's motorcycle exports saw 10 per cent growth at 182,892 compared to 165,848 units in December 2018. In total, motorcycle sales fell 15 per cent to 153,163 units from 180,351, Bajaj Auto said in a BSE filing on Thursday.

In the commercial vehicle segment, Bajaj Auto saw a 26 per cent change in domestic sales at 29,038 units as compared to 23,099 units sold in corresponding months last year. Exports in this category fell 8 per cent to 22,215 units. Overall, the commercial vehicles sale increased 8 per cent to 51,253 units compared to 47,344 units in December 2018.

In terms of total motorcycle and commercial vehicle sales, the company saw 15 per cent decline in India in December at 153,163 units as compared to 180,351 units in the same period last year. Bajaj Auto's exports, including both motorcycle and commercial vehicles, saw a 10 per cent rise at 182,892 units.

Motorcycle sales in domestic market were 1,24,125 units last month as against 1,57,252 units in December 2018, down 21 percent, it added. Between April and December 2019, the domestic motorcycles sale witnessed 13 percent decline at 1,675,264 units from 1, 931,226 units in December 2018. However, the export saw an increase of 9 percent during this period at 1,418,764 units as compared to 1,303,664 units in the same duration, a year ago.

Exports were, however, up 13 percent at 1,60,677 units as compared to 1,41,603 units in the same month a year ago, Bajaj Auto said.

Commercial vehicle exports were down 8 percent at 22,215 units as compared to 24,245 units in December 2018, the company said.

Also read: Bajaj Auto sales decline 1% in November on highest ever motorcycle exports

Also read: Auto slowdown: Bajaj Auto posts 14% decline in domestic motorcycle sales in October