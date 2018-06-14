Bajaj Pulsar 150 Classic launched at Rs 67,437 in India

Bajaj Auto has added a low-priced offering to the Pulsar portfolio. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Classic has been launched in India with an attractive price tag of Rs 67,437 (ex-showroom Mumbai), albeit with lesser features than the higher placed models. The Pulsar 150 Classic comes without the laser-etched graphics, rear disc brake, split-seat, and fuel tank extensions that one gets on the Pulsar 150. Also, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Classic has only been launched in Maharashtra for now. The motorcycle has reportedly been spotted in some dealerships in the state and is expected to be announced across the country in coming weeks.

The talking point about the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Classic is that it is the second-most affordable offering in the Pulsar portfolio after Pulsar 135LS. It undercuts the standard Pulsar 150 Twin Disc by Rs 10,118, making the Pulsar 150 Classic an attractive option for buyers looking for an affordable 150cc premium motorcycle while compromising on some features.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Classic will come in an all-black colour scheme with blacked out front forks, chain guard, crankcase and alloy wheels. The power mill on the new Pulsar offering is the same 149cc 2-valve DTS-i engine that does duty on the standard Pulsar 150, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. It is capable of producing of 13.8 hp power at 8,000 rpm and max torque of 13.4 Nm torque at 6,000 rpm. It gets a twin spark plug system for ignition. In terms of stopping power, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Classic has a ventilated disc brake at its front and a drum brake at the back.