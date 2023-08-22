Bharat NCAP will raise safety standards and make Indian roads safer for all; auto industry terms it ‘historic’

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways under Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launched the much-awaited Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) on Tuesday that aims to provide potential car owners a tool to make a comparative assessment of crash safety of motor vehicles available in the market. Under this programme, carmakers can voluntarily offer their cars for testing as per Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197, it said.

Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), a body representing India’s Auto Component manufacturing industry applauds the launch of BNCAP. It calls it a “transformative path-breaking imitative towards safer vehicles in India.”

“The launch of BNCAP protocol is indeed historic. It will lead to the integration of advanced safety features in vehicles thus minimising the risk of road accidents and fatalities. This initiative will not only bolster the auto component industry’s value chain but will also stimulate the production of cutting-edge components, encourage innovation, and create global excellence,” Vinnie Mehta, Director General, ACMA said.

According to the programme, vehicles will be awarded star ratings for Adult Occupants (AOP) and Child Occupant (COP) based on their performance in the tests. It will help assess to what extent a car may suffer damage in the event of an accident. Potential car buyers can refer to these star ratings to decide which car to buy by comparing the safety standards of different vehicles. “We anticipate a safer automotive landscape and a future where Indian auto component manufacturers thrive on the global stage, while also contributing to responsible driving practices, reduced healthcare burdens, and potential incentives from the insurance sector. The Indian Auto Component Industry embraces this initiative wholeheartedly, recognizing its pivotal role in driving growth and global competitiveness,” Mehta adds.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Vikram Gulati strongly believes that it is a step in the right direction. “The decision comes at a time when consumers are looking at highest standards of safety and seeking for safer vehicles, which is steering purchase decision. In addition to empowering consumers, this will also help bring about greater awareness and further transparency by allowing them to know comparative safety aspects of various products on offer,” Vikram Gulati, Country Head & Executive Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said.

As far as TKM is concerned, he adds” We have always taken all measures to ensure that our offerings meet the highest standards in all respects. Looking ahead, we will continue to follow a holistic approach which includes making of ever safer cars, with advanced features, as well as focusing on safety educational activities,” he says.

Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, too, welcomes the step. “We welcome the BNCAP safety initiative by Govt. of India and believe this effort will raise safety standards, empower consumers with vital information, and make Indian roads safer for all. At Hyundai Motor India, we remain committed to delivering the highest safety standards across our entire product range,” he said.