No Bharat Stage IV vehicle shall be sold across the country from April 1, 2020: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Wednesday said that no Bharat Stage IV vehicle shall be sold across the country with effect from April 1, 2020.

The Bharat stage emission standards are standards instituted by the government to regulate output of air pollutants from motor vehicles.

The Bharat Stage VI (or BS-VI) emission norm would come into force from April 1, 2020 across the country.

A three judge bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur made it clear that only BS VI compliant vehicle shall be sold in the country from that date.

The bench said the need of the hour was to move to a cleaner fuel.

BS IV norms have been enforced across the country since April 2017.

In 2016, the Centre had announced that the country would skip BS-V norms altogether and adopt BS-VI norms by 2020.