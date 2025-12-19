Lenskart Solutions shares rise 17% intra day as this brokerage turns bullish, more details 

Shares of Lenskart Solutions rose nearly 17% in the afternoon session on Friday after global brokerage Macquarie initiated coverage with an Outperform rating, citing robust growth prospects.
Macquarie fixed a price target of Rs 530 per share, implying an upside potential of nearly 30% from the previous close of Rs 409.75. Macquarie referred to Lenskart’s integrated supply chain as a key competitive advantage, enabling superior cost efficiency, faster design cycles, and better operational execution compared with peers.
Macquarie has expectations of sustained market share gains from the current 5% level toward the 40%+ penetration seen in more mature international markets.
The brokerage also anticipates improved utilisation of the supply chain to drive profitability, with EBITDA margins approaching 33% at the store level and return on invested capital likely to more than triple to over 20% during FY26–28.
Lenskart Solutions shares zoomed 16.68% to Rs 478.05 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 409.75. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 81,105 crore. Later, the stock ended 14.09% higher at Rs 467.50.