Lenskart Solutions shares rise 17% intra day as this brokerage turns bullish, more details 

Lenskart Solutions shares: Lenskart Solutions shares zoomed 16.68% to Rs 478.05 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 409.75.

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Dec 19, 2025 3:51 PM IST
Macquarie has expectations of sustained market share gains from the current 5% level toward the 40%+ penetration seen in more mature international markets.

Shares of Lenskart Solutions rose nearly 17% in the afternoon session on Friday after global brokerage Macquarie initiated coverage with an Outperform rating, citing robust growth prospects.

Macquarie fixed a price target of Rs 530 per share, implying an upside potential of nearly 30% from the previous close of Rs 409.75. Macquarie referred to Lenskart’s integrated supply chain as a key competitive advantage, enabling superior cost efficiency, faster design cycles, and better operational execution compared with peers.

Macquarie has expectations of sustained market share gains from the current 5% level toward the 40%+ penetration seen in more mature international markets. 

The brokerage also anticipates improved utilisation of the supply chain to drive profitability, with EBITDA margins approaching 33% at the store level and return on invested capital likely to more than triple to over 20% during FY26–28.

Lenskart Solutions shares zoomed 16.68% to Rs 478.05 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 409.75. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 81,105 crore. Later, the stock ended 14.09% higher at Rs 467.50. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 19, 2025 3:51 PM IST
