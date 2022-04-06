Bugatti Chiron Super Sport gets a one-off special treatment; check details

French marque Bugatti has commenced the deliveries of its hypercar ‘Chiron Super Sport’ to its customers worldwide. The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport, introduced in June 2021, is among the fastest cars the company has ever built and only nine units of the high-performance car have been commissioned by the manufacturer to maintain its exclusivity.

Bugatti also stated that all of its Chiron Super Sport models have been already reserved. The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is priced at $3.5 million, making the Chiron Super Sport more exclusive than the Chiron Super Sport 300+.

Christophe Piochon, President of Bugatti Automobiles, while commenting on the deliveries, said, "It's extremely exciting to be witnessing the first customer units of the Chiron Super Sport come together within our Atelier. Hearing brand new 8.0-litre W16 engines fire up for the first time, knowing that they are soon to become a centrepiece of our customers' collections across the globe is a personal highlight. The experience of driving a Chiron Super Sport cannot be compared to anything else the automotive industry has to offer, and we very much look forward to our customers covering many unforgettable miles behind the wheel."

Bugatti also revealed that a one-off special Chiron Super Sports has received special treatment from the company’s Sur Mesure customisation program. With bespoke ‘Vagues de Lumière’ paintwork, the personalised unit is the result of close collaboration between its new owner and Bugatti’s Sur Mesure team, claims Bugatti.

The automaker, in a statement, added, “The intricate ‘Vagues de Lumière’ style is a true demonstration of the extent to which customers are able to make each Bugatti their own, featuring an intricate hand-painted pattern that mimics the way lights reflect off Chiron Super Sport’s curved panels.”

The Chiron Super Sport, when compared to the standard Bugatti Chiron, features a reworked body that is 9.8 inches longer and gets carbon fibre design elements to provide optimal airflow at high speeds, increasing the aerodynamic efficiency of the car.

Bugatti also brags that its hypercar Chiron Super Sport can hit the 200 kmph mark in just 5.8 seconds and 300 kmph in 12.1 seconds. The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport can reach a top speed of 440 kmph.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport comes with a massive 8.0-litre W16 engine with quad turbochargers and produces 1578ps of power and 1,600 Nm of torque. Bugatti also claims that the cars’ extended rear and modified front end help maintain a neutral balance and stability at extremely high speeds.