Can your car be tracked without you knowing it? Here’s how it happened to the British Prime Minister

British officials have admitted that a Chinese tracking device was discovered from UK Prime Minister’s official car. The tracker was located within a sealed part shipped from China, reported Daily Mail.

The device's discovery during a security sweep first came to light in 2023, raising concerns that Beijing was conducting surveillance of ministers in the then-Conservative government.

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While the data from the British Prime Minister's car was being transmitted to China via a cellular module in 2022, modern connected vehicles are much more vulnerable to tracking.

New cars are effectively computers on wheels, constantly exchanging data through cellular modules, navigation systems, and connected-car platforms. While these technologies offer convenience, they also create avenues through which a vehicle's movements can be monitored, sometimes without the driver's awareness.

Here are four ways a car can be tracked without the owner knowing it:

Hidden GPS Tracking Devices

GPS tracking devices can be hidden inside a vehicle or attached underneath it. Some run on their own batteries, while others are connected to the vehicle's electrical system. Depending on the device, they may be able to send real-time location information to the person who installed them.

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Connected Vehicle Systems

Many newer vehicles include built-in connected services that collect information such as location, vehicle health, speed, and driving patterns. Manufacturers use this data to support features like navigation, roadside assistance, theft recovery, and vehicle management services.

Smartphone Integration

Connecting a smartphone to a vehicle through Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, or manufacturer apps can create additional data-sharing pathways. Depending on the settings and services being used, location and usage information may be collected by the vehicle manufacturer, app developer or mobile platform provider.

Embedded Cellular Connectivity

Modern vehicles often contain cellular communication modules that allow them to stay connected to the manufacturer's network. These systems can transmit information about the vehicle, including its location, to support connected features, software updates, and diagnostic services.