‘False, baseless’: Piyush Goyal denies report on India rejecting interim US trade deal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that he had “fantastic meetings” with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. He denied a report that stated that India had rejected a quick interim trade agreement with the US as New Delhi looks for a more lucrative deal.

“This news is completely false, baseless and misleading. I had fantastic meetings with USTR Jamieson Greer,” said Goyal in a social media post.

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He said both sides are committed to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries.

This news is completely false, baseless and misleading.



I had fantastic meetings with USTR Jamieson Greer, @USTradeRep, when he visited Delhi in June. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible… https://t.co/0JZOULEL6i — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 13, 2026

As per the report, India chose to press for a more lucrative pact that delivers greater benefits for its exporters and protects key domestic sectors. New Delhi took a firmer position even as it faced the risk of higher US tariffs and prolonged uncertainty for businesses.

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After months of negotiations, India and the US failed to finalise an interim trade agreement during US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer’s visit to New Delhi last month, despite expectations on both sides that a limited deal was within reach, it said. An Indian government official familiar with the talks said the discussions stalled because Washington did not provide assurances on New Delhi’s two main demands: preferential tariff treatment over competitors such as China, and a commitment not to impose additional US tariffs after the agreement.

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A US source familiar with the negotiations said Washington believes India must make its own concessions before receiving the preferential treatment it has sought. Another US official said discussions remain ongoing and an agreement is still expected, but acknowledged that India has at times been slow and bureaucratic, making a quick deal unlikely.