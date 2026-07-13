Samsung Electronics & Reliance Industries: Taking stock of market leaders in 2026 

Samsung Electronics and Reliance Industries, leaders by market capitalisation in their countries are on different trajectories in 2026. While Samsung Electronics shares nearly doubled in 2026, RIL shares are down 18% during the period. Samsung is one of the world's largest technology companies by market value with a market cap of Korean Won 1,627.09 trillion (according to Bloomberg data), Reliance Industries' market cap stands at Rs 17.58 lakh crore. RIL is the largest Indian company in terms of market capitalisation.

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In rupee terms, Samsung's market cap stands at Rs 103.82 lakh crore, nearly six times the market cap of Reliance Industries.



In the current session, Samsung Electronics stock crashed 11% to Korean Won 2,54,500 against the Korean Won 2,85,000 during opening. The sharp crash in the electronics stock came after the benchmark Kospi index plunged 9%, which officially triggered a market-wide circuit breaker that halted all trading for 20 minutes. Sentiment on the Korean Exchange went for a tailspin after US and Iran were engaged in renewed attacks and conflicting statements over Strait of Hormuz.

Samsung is listed on the Korea Exchange (KRX). The South Korean stock is not listed on US bourses.

Samsung stock's rally in 2026

The electronics giant hit a $1 trillion market cap for the first time on May 5 this year, led by a rise in demand for chips used in artificial intelligence (AI), with the world's largest memory maker's stock nearly quadrupling over the past year.

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The rally followed Samsung Electronics' record first-quarter earnings. Operating profit surged more than eightfold to 57.2 trillion won, while revenue climbed to a record 133.9 trillion Korean won.

Samsung Electronics' first-quarter operating profit also exceeded its entire full-year 2025 operating profit of 43.6 trillion won, underscoring the strength of the company's earnings recovery amid booming AI-driven demand for memory chips.

The stock also received a boost after a Bloomberg report said that Apple had held preliminary discussions with Samsung Electronics and Intel over manufacturing chips for future Apple devices in the United States. If pursued, the move could help Apple diversify its semiconductor production beyond its long-standing manufacturing partner, TSMC.

Reliance Industries stock in 2026

On the other hand, shares of Reliance Industries are trading near their 52-week low of Rs 1,253.20 reached on June 11, 2026. In the current session, RIL stock slipped to Rs 1297.80 against the previous close of Rs 1308.85.

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Reliance Industries shares have come under pressure this year after the conglomerate warned that persistent geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to create a challenging operating environment for its businesses.

The Mukesh Ambani-led company said the outlook for FY27 remains highly uncertain, citing geopolitical developments, macroeconomic volatility and evolving policy risks as key factors that could weigh on business performance. It also cautioned that consumer spending in its retail business may remain subdued in the near term as broader economic conditions continue to dampen demand.

Investor sentiment has also been hit by a slowdown in Reliance Retail's growth. The retail business witnessed softer growth during the period, primarily due to changes in the festive calendar, the demerger of certain consumer product businesses and a cautious spending environment amid ongoing macroeconomic headwinds. The company indicated that muted consumer demand could continue to weigh on retail performance until economic conditions improve.

Earnings of the conglomerate took a hit due to the global energy crisis arising out of the US-Iran war. In Q4, the Mukesh Ambani-led firm reported a 8.1 per cent fall on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in net profit at Rs 20,616 crore against Rs 22,343 crore in the year ago period. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) comparison, net profit declined 7 per cent from Rs 22,167 crore.