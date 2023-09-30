Carpooling declared illegal in Bengaluru; fines up to Rs 10,000

scorecardresearch
COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Auto
The decision was made in a bid to address the escalating levels of dissatisfaction among registered cab operators and to ensure the safety of passengers.

The transport department in Bengaluru has declared carpooling unlawful and it can attract a fine of up to Rs 10,000.
In a bid to tighten the noose around illegal transport activities, the transport department in Bengaluru has declared carpooling unlawful and it can attract a fine of up to Rs 10,000.

In response to numerous grievances lodged by the cabs association, transport officials have moved to prohibit the use of unregistered vehicles as cabs, India Today quoted sources as saying. The decision was made in a bid to address the escalating levels of dissatisfaction among registered cab operators and to ensure the safety of passengers.

“White number plates that are not registered for commercial use cannot be used as cabs for business.”

A Times of India report suggests that users of carpooling mobile applications may face severe repercussions. Officials have reportedly stated that those opting for such shared mobility services could risk suspension of their vehicle's registration certificate (RC) for up to six months.

"Carpooling apps are violating rules by aggregating private cars that cannot be used for commercial purposes. We have been receiving complaints from unions of taxi drivers. RTOs have been directed to act against these illegal operations," said the official.

Carpooling is the sharing of a car journey by more than one person, eliminating the need for others to have to drive to a location themselves.

The crackdown on carpooling has infuriated commuters who rely on this mode of transportation to save money, time, and gasoline.

The measure was taken after the Bengaluru Transport Department received complaints from taxi drivers, and it will mostly affect mobile application platforms such as Quick Ride and BlaBlaCar, among others.

Published on: Sep 30, 2023, 9:04 PM IST
