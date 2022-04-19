Cars24 clocked 33% of monthly sales Whatsapp, other chat channels

Nearly 20 per cent of the pre-owned cars were sold by the marketplace Cars24 via various chat channels including Whatsapp and AI chatbot. The company in a statement said that one-third (20 per cent) of the monthly sales has come from customers who were assisted only by chat support and did not require any voice support afterwards. These are all the users who reached out to CARS24 on chat (such as via Whatsapp) and finally bought a car.

CARS24 said that the conversational commerce model has made a positive impact on consumers and has significantly reduced their wait time to get queries resolved. The company is also introducing new automations to automate at least 80 per cent of its customer support (post-booking & sales) using conversational commerce technologies.

Today, conversational commerce integrations have helped the brand deliver digital experiences that understand, connect, and deliver outcomes suitable to pre-owned car buyers, the company claimed. For consumers, these integrations increase value by expanding the number of tasks that can be completed in a conversation.

“As a born digital company that keeps customer centricity at its core, CARS24 believes in harnessing the power of technology to provide consumers with the best car buying experience. In this journey, conversational commerce enables us to make the entire journey of buying a car truly online, seamless and simplified. The vision we've unveiled today will allow people to enjoy the experience of buying their next car completely online”, said Sudhir Shukla, Chief Marketing Officer (India), CARS24.

