Centre exempts EVs from registration certificate fees

In a statement, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said it has also exempted battery operated vehicles from the payment of fees for assignment of new registration marks

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday said it has issued a notification to exempt battery operated vehicles from the payment of fees for issue or renewal of registration certificate.

In a statement, the ministry said it has also exempted battery operated vehicles from the payment of fees for assignment of new registration marks.

This has been notified to encourage e-mobility, it added.

