Centre eyes dedicated push for electric trucks, may consider fresh support scheme: PM’s Advisor Tarun Kapoor

The Centre is preparing a dedicated push to accelerate the adoption of electric trucks, with the possibility of introducing additional support measures if ongoing initiatives prove successful, Tarun Kapoor, Advisor to the Prime Minister, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an industry event, Kapoor said heavy commercial vehicles have emerged as one of the government’s biggest priorities in the next phase of India’s electric mobility transition. He said the recently launched Parivartan Scheme for the National Capital Region (NCR), aimed at replacing older diesel commercial vehicles with cleaner alternatives, is expected to drive the shift towards electric trucks.

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“We expect that most of this should move towards electric,” Kapoor said, referring to the scheme, under which incentives are being offered to replace older vehicles with BS-VI, CNG and electric alternatives.

He said the government could consider another scheme focused specifically on electric trucks if the current programme delivers the desired results.

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Kapoor said the Centre is also exploring innovative financing models, including battery leasing and third-party battery ownership, to reduce the high upfront cost of electric trucks. The government is encouraging industry to develop new financial solutions that make electric heavy-duty vehicles commercially viable.

The government is also targeting freight-heavy sectors such as mining, ports and around 60 major highways for dedicated charging infrastructure to enable long-haul electric trucking. Kapoor said large fleet operators and logistics companies could also be encouraged to gradually increase the share of electric trucks in their fleets, adding that commercial users would adopt EVs if they offer viable operating economics.

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Beyond vehicle adoption, Kapoor said India must reduce its dependence on China for critical EV components and batteries by significantly expanding domestic manufacturing. “We have to see that our dependence on China goes down,” he said, adding that batteries, electric motors and other strategic components should increasingly be produced within the country to avoid supply disruptions.

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He said the government is open to considering policy interventions, if required, to strengthen domestic manufacturing of critical EV components and secure supplies of minerals and other key inputs. Kapoor said the government wants EV manufacturing capacity and production to expand several-fold over current levels and aims to make electric mobility highly visible on Indian roads over the next five years.

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He also backed the Delhi government’s recently notified EV Policy, saying it sends the “right signal” and offers incentives that could accelerate electric vehicle adoption, particularly in the two-wheeler segment.

On charging infrastructure, Kapoor acknowledged that some public chargers remain non-functional because of low utilisation but said the government has directed oil marketing companies to ensure charging stations remain operational. He added that a universal EV charging app is nearing rollout and will allow users to identify functional charging stations, while the Ministry of Heavy Industries has been tasked with creating a robust monitoring system for the country’s charging network.