WhatsApp Usernames faces India scrutiny: Govt halts roll out, gives Meta 3 days to explain

WhatsApp’s upcoming privacy feature “Usernames” is facing scrutiny in India amid concerns over scams, impersonation and identity theft. The government has reportedly asked Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, to pause the username reservation update and provide an explanation within three days.

According to a Reuters report, the Ministry of Information Technology has taken note of WhatsApp's announcement about its upcoming username feature. This feature lets users create a unique username and start conversations with others without sharing their phone number. However, the feature is not officially live in India, and it is already asking users to reserve their desired username.

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Meta also revealed that it has reserved usernames for public figures, government entities and verified Meta accounts to help prevent ​impersonation.

Why India’s IT ministry is concerned about WhatsApp Username feature?

The report highlighted that the IT ministry has expressed concerns over WhatsApp’s Username feature, saying that it could increase online fraud, ​phishing, digital arrest scams and impersonation. This feature may enable scammers to contact people without disclosing their original identity or phone numbers.

The government is also concerned about the feature being misused by scammers or impersonators by creating usernames that look very similar to a real person's name, a bank or financial institution, and even a government department or agency.

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This may trick users into believing they are talking to a legitimate person or organisation, when in reality they are communicating with a fraudster.

The government intervention comes days after Telegram was accused of being used to circulate and sell leaked NEET-UG question papers. Some of the app features, such as usernames and the messaging editing feature, were scrutinised amid the re-examination, and the Telegram app was also temporarily banned in the country.

Now, if WhatsApp fails to provide enough evidence for the username feature, it may face regulatory action, or be directed to suspend the rollout until further review.