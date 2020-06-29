Chief Justice Bobde on Harley Davidson: All you need to know about the bike

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde was recently photographed on a Harley Davidson motorcycle in hometown Nagpur. The photos have gone viral on social media with some saying that CJI was looking cool, while others lightly criticised the CJI for not wearing a helmet or a mask.

The CJI was sporting a t-shirt and a pair of sneakers in the photos while riding the bike on Sunday. The 64-year-old is a self-proclaimed motorcycle enthusiast and had said that he once owned a Bullet, which is a motorcycle manufactured by Royal Enfield.

However, the Harley Davidson in question does not belong to CJI Bobde.According to India Today, the Harley Davidson, Justice Bobde was pictured checking out, belongs to the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Nagpur.

Amongst all this, people online have been curious about the Harley Davidson motorcycle. The bike was the Limited Edition Harley Davidson CVO 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the Harley Davidson CVO 2020

Harley Davidson CVO 2020 specifications

The CVO 2020 is a top-of-the-line luxury cruiser bike manufactured by Harley Davidson which is amongst the most well-known motorcycle brands in the world. The CVO 2020 has a massive 1923 cc engine which can maintain a horsepower of 107.4 PS at 540 RPM. The CVO 2020 has a mileage of 17 km per litre. The double cylinder engine of limited edition CVO 2020 has attached to it a 6-speed manual gearbox. The bike has both rear and front disk brakes along with an anti-locking braking system.

The bike weighs around 428 kg making it much heavier than average bikes Indian roads. The Limited Edition Harley Davidson CVO 2020 comes in three colours Magnetic Grey Fade, Magnetic Grey & Wineberry With Red Pepper, Auburn Sunglo & Black Hole With Rich Bourbon.

Harley Davidson CVO 2020 Price

Those looking to copy the CJI's look would have to pay a hefty sum as the Limited Edition Harley Davidson CVO 2020 is amongst the most expensive on-road bikes in India. Though different dealers have quoted varied prices the average price of the bike is around Rs 51 lakh.

