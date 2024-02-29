Christian Horner cleared of misconduct allegations ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix, remains Red Bull boss

Christian Horner, the team principal of Red Bull Racing, has been exonerated following allegations of misconduct towards a female employee. Red Bull, the energy drink giant and parent company of the racing team, made the announcement on Wednesday, just ahead of the eagerly anticipated season-opening race in Bahrain.

Related Articles

The decision comes after an independent investigation, over which the team had no influence, concluded that the grievance against Horner lacked merit. A spokesperson for Red Bull confirmed the dismissal of the grievance and said, “Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial. The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards.”

Throughout the inquiry, Horner vehemently denied the allegations and continued to lead the team, maintaining that it was business as usual. With the cloud of uncertainty lifted, the 50-year-old Horner flew to Bahrain to join the team for the upcoming race.

The investigation report, deemed confidential, contains sensitive information involving the parties and third parties involved, leading Red Bull to refrain from further comment out of respect for all concerned. However, the company affirmed its commitment to upholding the highest workplace standards, while noting that the complainant retains the right to appeal.

Horner's continued leadership is pivotal for Red Bull Racing, particularly amidst ambitious plans to develop their own engines in collaboration with Ford from 2026. As the longest-serving team boss in Formula One, Horner's tenure since 2005 has been marked by unparalleled success, including clinching six constructors' titles.

Notably, Horner's rivalry with Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff has been a prominent narrative, amplified by the popular Netflix series 'Drive to Survive', which has broadened the sport's appeal to new audiences.

Ahead of the announcement, Max Verstappen, Red Bull's star driver, acknowledged Horner's pivotal role in the team's achievements. “I think he’s very important, otherwise he wouldn’t be in that position for such a long time. Let’s say if your team boss disappears for whatever reason for one or two races, not much is going to happen, because everyone is in their role and they know what they have to do in the short term. But it’s all about people management over time. And then of course things will start to be different, if one of the leaders starts to not be there any more." the Dutch driver told reporters before the statement.

Meanwhile, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton stressed the importance of maintaining a safe and inclusive environment within Formula One, echoing sentiments shared across the sport. "I think we always have to do more to try to make the sport and the environment that people work in feel safe and inclusive, and any allegations have to be taken very seriously," said Hamilton.