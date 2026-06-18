Citroën shakes up EV market with ë-C3X, introduces pay-as-you-drive battery model

Citroën India has launched the updated ë-C3X electric vehicle with a new Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership model aimed at reducing the upfront cost of EV adoption. Under the introductory scheme, customers can purchase the vehicle at a starting price of ₹6.89 lakh and pay a battery subscription charge of ₹2.26 per kilometre, while the conventional vehicle price starts at ₹10.25 lakh.

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The French carmaker said the BaaS model separates the battery cost from the vehicle price through a dual-loan financing structure, allowing buyers to enter the EV market with lower initial investment and predictable ownership costs. The company claims maintenance costs of 19 paise per kilometre, among the lowest in the industry.

"The all-new ë-C3X is a meaningful move to make EV ownership more accessible and flexible through our BaaS offering," said Kumar Priyesh, Director Automotive Brands, Stellantis India.

Built on Citroën's Smart Car Platform, the ë-C3X features an SUV-inspired design with LED headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, 170 mm ground clearance and a 4.98-metre turning radius. The vehicle also offers a 315-litre boot and a 2,450 mm wheelbase.

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Inside, the EV gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, wireless charger, connected car technology with over 40 remote-access features, and dual-tone leatherette upholstery. Buyers can also opt for a JBL audio system and front and rear dashcams.

On the safety front, the ë-C3X comes equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, speed-sensitive auto door locks and a dashcam-based predictive safety package offering lane departure warning, front vehicle distance alert and pedestrian warning functions. Citroën said the vehicle uses more than 60% high-tensile and ultra-high-tensile steel in its construction.