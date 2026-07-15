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Patanjali Foods shares crash 20%, hit 52-week low amid report of block deal

Patanjali Foods shares crash 20%, hit 52-week low amid report of block deal

Patanjali Foods  stock slipped 19.52% to a yearly low of Rs 328.05 against the previous close of Rs 407.65. Market cap of the Baba Ramdev-led firm slipped to Rs 37,132 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 15, 2026 12:35 PM IST
Patanjali Foods shares crash 20%, hit 52-week low amid report of block deal Patanjali Foods: Around 1.5% equity worth Rs 195 crore changed hands on Wednesday.

Shares of Patanjali Foods slipped to a fresh 52-week low amid report of a block deal. Patanjali Foods  stock slipped 19.52% to a yearly low of Rs 328.05 against the previous close of Rs 407.65. Market cap of the Baba Ramdev-led firm slipped to Rs 37,132 crore. Around 1.5% equity worth Rs 195 crore changed hands on Wednesday. According to a CNBC TV18 report, 54.24 lakh shares worth Rs 195 crore changed hands at an average price of Rs 355 apiece via block deals.

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Turnover rose to a high of Rs 117.47 crore with 32.79 lakh shares changing hands. 

Patanjali Foods reported a 46 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 523.97 crore in Q4 ended March 2026 on higher income from sale of cooking oils and other food items. Net profit stood at Rs 358.51 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 11,212.17 crore during the January-March period of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 9,564.47 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During 2025-26 fiscal, the company's net profit rose to Rs 1,814.47 crore from Rs 1,300.70 crore in the preceding year. Total income rose to Rs 40,347.78 crore last fiscal from Rs 33,890.68 crore in the 2024-25 financial year. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 15, 2026 12:35 PM IST
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