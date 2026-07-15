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Groww shares rise 5% as Q1 profit nearly doubles 

Groww shares rise 5% as Q1 profit nearly doubles 

Groww stock rose 5% to Rs 213.50 today against the previous close of Rs 203.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.33 lakh crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 15, 2026 12:08 PM IST
Groww shares rise 5% as Q1 profit nearly doubles Groww Q1 earnings: Net profit rose 94% in Q1 to Rs 735 crore against the profit of Rs 378 crore in the year ago period.

Shares of Groww listed as Billionbrains Garage Ventures rose 5% in the afternoon session today after the trading and investment platform announced its Q1 earnings. 

Net profit rose 94% in Q1 to Rs 735 crore against the profit of Rs 378 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA climbed 101% year on year to Rs 971 crore in the June 2026 quarter against the profit of Rs 483 crore in Q1 of FY26. 

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Groww stock rose 5% to Rs 213.50 today against the previous close of Rs 203.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.33 lakh crore. 

Total income rose 63% year-on-year to Rs 1549 crore in Q1 against Rs 948 crore a year ago. Other income rose to Rs 47.25 Cr in Q1 against Rs 44.07 crore YoY. It stood at Rs 30.17 Cr in the March 2026 quarter. Total expenses rose 25% to Rs 555.7 crore against Rs 444.7 crore on a YoY basis. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 15, 2026 12:00 PM IST
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