Groww shares rise 5% as Q1 profit nearly doubles 

Shares of Groww listed as Billionbrains Garage Ventures rose 5% in the afternoon session today after the trading and investment platform announced its Q1 earnings.

Net profit rose 94% in Q1 to Rs 735 crore against the profit of Rs 378 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA climbed 101% year on year to Rs 971 crore in the June 2026 quarter against the profit of Rs 483 crore in Q1 of FY26.

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Groww stock rose 5% to Rs 213.50 today against the previous close of Rs 203.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.33 lakh crore.

Total income rose 63% year-on-year to Rs 1549 crore in Q1 against Rs 948 crore a year ago. Other income rose to Rs 47.25 Cr in Q1 against Rs 44.07 crore YoY. It stood at Rs 30.17 Cr in the March 2026 quarter. Total expenses rose 25% to Rs 555.7 crore against Rs 444.7 crore on a YoY basis.