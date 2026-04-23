Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)-backed premium motorcycle maker Classic Legends on April 23 launched the Yezdi Scrambler and the BSA Scrambler.

The Yezdi Scrambler, India’s lightest 350cc scrambler, comes with a new liquid-cooled engine, named Katar and starts at an introductory price of Rs 1,99,950 (ex-showrrom).

Powered by a 650cc single-cylinder engine in the segment, the BSA Scrambler carries forward the British scrambler, drawing its design from icons such as the Gold Star Catalina, A10 Spitfire, and A65 Firebird. The BSA Scrambler 650 carries an introductory price of Rs 3,24,950.

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"I have always believed that scramblers will redefine Indian riding culture the way SUVs redefined passenger four-wheelers. They are the SUVs of motorcycling. Scramblers are built for confident city-riding. But they are also agile and rugged enough to inspire you to explore terrain beyond roads on the weekends,” said Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Classic Legends.

Scrambler is a lightweight and torque-focused motorcycle originally modified by riders for versatile use across varied terrain. From hand-modified BSAs in the 1940s and ‘50s to Yezdis adapted across Indian roads in the decades that followed, Scramblers have come a long way. Yezdi revived the format in India in 2022 with the country’s first mainstream factory-custom scrambler.

“The first Yezdi Scrambler made the format accessible in India; the new one expands what scramblers can become,” said Boman Irani, Co-Founder of Classic Legends.

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Classic Legends, which competes with Royal Enfield, saw its sales jump 45% year-on-year in the financial year 2025-26.