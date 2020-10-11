Delhi exempts road tax on battery-run vehicles under EV policy

The Delhi government has exempted road tax on battery-operated vehicles under its new Electric Vehicle Policy, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Sunday.

People have been asked to give their suggestions on the exemption of the registration fees of electric vehicles, according to a Delhi government statement. It said an order to waive the fees will be issued in three days.

The Transport Department in its notification issued on Saturday said the lieutenant governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi exempted tax levied on battery-operated vehicles with immediate effect.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the decision "another crucial step towards ensuring a pollution-free Delhi".

"This incentive-based policy will encourage large scale adoption of electric vehicles, and bring us closer to fulfilling our dream of making Delhi the EV capital of India," he wrote on Twitter.

The chief minister had in August announced the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020, promising to waive road tax and registration fee and to provide an incentive of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for new cars.

The policy focused to enhance adoption of electric vehicles in Delhi by incentivising their purchase and use and raising registration to five lakh by 2024.

The Transport minister congratulated Delhiites, saying, "As promised by CM @ArvindKejriwal when announcing landmark EV Policy, Delhi govt has EXEMPTED road tax on Battery Operated Vehicles. With rigc vehicle ht incentives & supporting infra, we are determined to ensure Delhi leads the country in rapid transition to Elec Vehicles (sic)".

"Arvind Kejriwal fulfills his promise to exempt road tax, made while announcing the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020," Gahlot tweeted.

The city government, in the notification, asked people to give their opinion on the exemption of registration fee.

"The said draft will be taken into consideration after the expiry of a period of three days from the date on which the copies of this notification are published in the Gazette of Delhi and made available to the public. Objections or suggestions in this behalf should be addressed to the Secretary-cum-Commissioner (Transport), Government of National Capital of Delhi, Transport Department," it said.

ALSO READ: India mulls $4.6 billion incentives for battery makers to promote EV use

ALSO READ: Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy: Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy on e-cars, registration fee waiver

ALSO READ: Industry loves Delhi's new EV policy; calls it template for other states