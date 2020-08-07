Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy: Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy on e-cars, registration fee waiver

Delhi government on Friday announced a new policy for electric vehicles in the national capital. The new Electric Vehicle Policy is aimed at reducing pollution in the city that has been a recurring problem every winter for the past many years. The policy also aims to create more jobs and boost the economy. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said during a press conference, "This Electric Vehicle Policy is the country's most progressive policy."

CM Kejriwal said that the government aims to increase the share of electric vehicles to 25 per cent by 2024. To this end, the government is also planning to provide financial assistance and waiver of registration fee.

Up to Rs 30,000 of subsidy would be provided on two-wheelers and up to Rs 1.5 lakh on cars. Auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws would both see up to Rs 30,000 subsidy, the Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal said that registration fee and road tax for e-vehicles would be waived. The government would slo provide scrapping incentives as well as low interest rates on purchase of e-vehicles.

The government would set up 200 public charging stations. Within a year the government aims to induct 35,000 e-vehicles, the CM said.

"We hope that 5 lakh new electric vehicles will be registered in the next 5 years. An 'EV Cell' will be established to implement the Electric Vehicle Policy," said Kejriwal.

