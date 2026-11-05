Drive safe, save big: Hyundai’s connected car customers can now opt for usage-based insurance and save up to 15%

Factors such as driving dynamics, speed control and idling behaviour will determine their UBI score, with higher scores potentially qualifying customers for additional benefits at policy renewal.

“In certain cases, customers may save up to 15% (basis insurers underwriting rules) on the own-damage component of their insurance premium, making vehicle ownership safer, smarter and more rewarding,” said Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, HMIL.

How will UBI work for customers?

The initiative is designed around a simple idea: Customers who drive safely should have the opportunity to benefit through reduced insurance premiums. By leveraging HMIL’s Bluelink technology, eligible customers will be able to receive a UBI score based on their vehicle usage and driving behaviour. This score will then be used for underwriting by participating insurance companies to offer savings at the time of insurance renewal.

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Hyundai India Insurance Broking (HIIB) will serve as an intermediary between HMIL and participating insurance companies, facilitating the seamless sharing of customer-consented driving scores and enabling access to personalised insurance benefits.

What parameters will be used to determine the driving scorecard?

The programme will use data generated directly from the vehicle through HMIL’s Bluelink platform. The UBI driving score is calculated using driving behaviour recorded during the previous three months and evaluated using key indicators such as driving dynamics (Rapid Acceleration, Rapid Deceleration and Rapid Braking), Speed Control, and Idling Behaviour.

How will drivers' data be analysed for the scorecard?

The UBI score will be calculated using driving behaviour recorded during the previous three months. Customers whose insurance renewal is due within the next 90 days will be able to view their score and explore potential insurance benefits.

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Customers can track their driving score in the Bluelink App, where a score of 70 or above may unlock insurance benefits subject to the underwriting policy and terms & conditions of the participating insurance partner, while those below the threshold can improve their score through personalised driving tips and may get rewarded for adopting safer driving habits.

Hyundai Motor India’s connected car ecosystem continues to witness strong growth, with over 0.8 million connected cars already on Indian roads, a target of 1 million cumulative connected car sales by 2027 and an ambition to reach 2 million connected car sales by 2030 through its Bluelink platform.