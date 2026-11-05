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M&M Q2 results: Profit jumps 25% to Rs 4,588 crore; shares rally 7%

M&M Q2 results: Profit jumps 25% to Rs 4,588 crore; shares rally 7%

M&M3,128.30(5.62%)

Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 FY27 results: Consolidated profit rises 25 per cent to Rs 4,588 crore, while revenue grows 25 per cent. Shares rally after earnings.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 2:15 PM IST
M&M Q2 results: Profit jumps 25% to Rs 4,588 crore; shares rally 7%Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra jumped over 6.5 per cent to Rs 3,143.95 on Thursday, giving the company a market capitalisation of Rs 3.9 lakh crore.

M&M Q2 results: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) reported a strong set of results for the September 2026 quarter, with its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) surging 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,588 crore, the company said on Thursday, November 5. The automobile major had reported a PAT of Rs 3,673 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

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Consolidated revenue, on the other hand, grew 25 per cent YoY to Rs 57,553 crore for the three months ended September 30, 2026. The company had reported revenue of Rs 46,106 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

On a standalone basis, M&M reported a net profit of Rs 5,102 crore, up 13 per cent YoY. Revenue rose 26 per cent YoY to Rs 44,282 crore, while EBITDA increased 4 per cent YoY to Rs 6,718 crore in the reported quarter. Its total vehicle sales volumes increased 26 per cent YoY to 3,30,896 units, but tractor sales declined 6 per cent YoY to 1,16,027 units.

Following the announcement of the results, shares of Mahindra & Mahindra jumped over 6.5 per cent to Rs 3,143.95 on Thursday, giving the company a market capitalisation of Rs 3.9 lakh crore. The stock had settled at Rs 2,952 in the previous trading session. However, it remained below its 52-week high of Rs 3,840.

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Each business continued its growth journey, supported by proactive measures to address macroeconomic volatility. The Auto business delivered strong PAT growth of 55 per cent, while the Farm business experienced a decline owing to a shift in the festive season, the company said in its release.

M&M retained its leading position in the SUV, LCV and tractor segments, with market shares of 24.3 per cent, 52.3 per cent and 41.5 per cent, respectively. Its revenue market share in electric SUVs stood at 30.1 per cent, while its market share in electric three-wheelers stood at 36.2 per cent. Its return on equity (RoE) stood at 21 per cent for the quarter.

"Our Q2 FY27 consolidated PAT growth of 25 per cent reflects the resilience of our group and underlines disciplined execution across businesses. Auto continued to grow on the back of strong consumer demand, while Farm experienced a marginal decline on account of the shift in the festive season," said Anish Shah, Group CEO and Managing Director of M&M.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Nov 5, 2026 1:47 PM IST
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