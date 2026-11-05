On a standalone basis, M&M reported a net profit of Rs 5,102 crore, up 13 per cent YoY. Revenue rose 26 per cent YoY to Rs 44,282 crore, while EBITDA increased 4 per cent YoY to Rs 6,718 crore in the reported quarter. Its total vehicle sales volumes increased 26 per cent YoY to 3,30,896 units, but tractor sales declined 6 per cent YoY to 1,16,027 units.

Following the announcement of the results, shares of Mahindra & Mahindra jumped over 6.5 per cent to Rs 3,143.95 on Thursday, giving the company a market capitalisation of Rs 3.9 lakh crore. The stock had settled at Rs 2,952 in the previous trading session. However, it remained below its 52-week high of Rs 3,840.

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Each business continued its growth journey, supported by proactive measures to address macroeconomic volatility. The Auto business delivered strong PAT growth of 55 per cent, while the Farm business experienced a decline owing to a shift in the festive season, the company said in its release.

M&M retained its leading position in the SUV, LCV and tractor segments, with market shares of 24.3 per cent, 52.3 per cent and 41.5 per cent, respectively. Its revenue market share in electric SUVs stood at 30.1 per cent, while its market share in electric three-wheelers stood at 36.2 per cent. Its return on equity (RoE) stood at 21 per cent for the quarter.

"Our Q2 FY27 consolidated PAT growth of 25 per cent reflects the resilience of our group and underlines disciplined execution across businesses. Auto continued to grow on the back of strong consumer demand, while Farm experienced a marginal decline on account of the shift in the festive season," said Anish Shah, Group CEO and Managing Director of M&M.