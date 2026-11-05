CLSA raises Nykaa target price after Q2 results; retains Outperform rating, stock reacts

Nykaa shares touched a high of Rs 364.70, compared with the previous close of Rs 355.10, marking a rise of around 3%.

CLSA attributed the margin improvement to operating leverage, supported by stronger business performance and lower customer acquisition costs. It noted that fashion customer growth remained robust as Nykaa strengthened brand partnerships on its platform and expanded its luxury catalogue. The brokerage also highlighted the beauty business's performance, with net sales value (NSV) growing 28% YoY.

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Nykaa's beauty business recorded 28% NSV growth, supported by 26.3% growth in average order value (AOV) and 4.9% AOV growth. NSV for its own brands increased 39% YoY. The beauty Ebitda margin improved 150 basis points to 10.5%, largely driven by operating leverage. However, the brokerage noted that the festive season shifted entirely to the third quarter of FY27, affecting the frequency of purchases during the September quarter.

The fashion business also delivered strong growth, with gross merchandise value (GMV) increasing 42% and NSV rising 47%. This was driven by 37% growth in AOV, resulting in a 38% increase in orders. Nykaa Fashion added more than 250 brands during the quarter and continued expanding its luxury catalogue, including through partnerships with international brands.

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The brokerage raised its FY27-FY29 estimates by 1% to 5% to reflect better margins, while factoring in higher tax rates. It reiterated its 'Outperform' rating and increased its target price to Rs 409 from Rs 376, citing improving profitability, operating leverage and continued growth across its beauty and fashion businesses.