CLSA raises Nykaa target price after Q2 results; retains Outperform rating, stock reacts

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent company of Nykaa, is in focus after global brokerage CLSA raised its target price on the stock to Rs 409 from Rs 376 while maintaining its 'Outperform' rating. The revised target price represents an upside potential of around 16% against the brokerage's reported market price of Rs 352.60. CLSA's revised valuation comes after Nykaa reported a strong September-quarter performance, with a significant improvement in profitability supported by operating leverage and better margins.
Nykaa reported 28% year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue in the second quarter of FY27, while its Ebitda margin expanded 196 basis points to 8.7%. Ebitda increased 5% and 2% above CLSA's estimates and consensus expectations, respectively. The brokerage said the company's sales performance was broadly in line with expectations, but its profit after tax (PAT) exceeded estimates.