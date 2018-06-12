Ducati Monster 797 Plus: Price, design, engine and more

Ducati India has launched its latest - the Monster 797 Plus. The new variant is part of the Monster 797 and was launched to celebrate 25 years of the Ducati Monster range globally. The Monster series has been an important model for Ducati, both in India and around the world. The new model gets a few additions and here are the details of the bike.

The Ducati Monster 797 Plus comes with a flyscreen on top of the headlamp and a cover for the pillion seat. The bike looks more focused as the flyscreen and the rear seat cowl come in the same colour as the bike. One can also accessorize the bike according to his/her own choice, only at an extra charge of around Rs 30,000. According to Ducati, the flyscreen on the Monster will enable the rider to spend longer time on the saddle and cover more distance as it will the rider better protection from the wind.

The Monster 797 features an 803 cc L-twin engine that makes 72 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 67Nm of maximum torque at 5,750 rpm. The bike will get the 6-speed manual gearbox and will also come with the same engine as on the Ducati Scrambler.

The bike will come at a price of Rs 8.03 lakh (ex-showroom, India) - same as the standard 797. These are however the starting prices and they are expected to go up in the months to come.

The Ducati Monster 797 and the 797 Plus will take on the likes of the Triumph Street Triple S, Suzuki GSX-S750 and the no-frills, basic variant of the Kawasaki Z900.

Ducati India is owned by Audi AG, a member of the Germany-based Volkswagen Group and aims to expand with the launch of two more bikes in 2018. Sergi Canovas, the Managing Director (MD) of Ducati India Pvt. Ltd. said Ducati expected India to feature among its top five global markets "in the long term".