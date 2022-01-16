Elon Musk gets invitation from this state to set up Tesla plant after Telangana

After Telangana, Maharashtra has now invited Tesla CEO Elon Musk to set up a manufacturing plant in the state. Maharashtra State Water Resources Minister and State NCP chief Jayant Patil on Sunday tweeted that the state government is going to provide the SpaceX CEO "all the necessary help" to get established in India.

Patil's invitation came two days after Telangana's urban development minister KT Rama Rao gave a similar proposal to Elon Musk.

The offers to Elon Musk to set up business in India came close on the heels of the billionaire American entrepreneur tweeting about the challenges his company was facing while dealing with the Indian government.

Tagging the same tweet musk, Patil tweeted, "Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra."

.@elonmusk, Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra. https://t.co/w8sSZTpUpb — Jayant Patil- जयंत पाटील (@Jayant_R_Patil) January 16, 2022

Elon Musk had said in 2020 that Tesla would set up manufacturing plants for electric vehicles (EVs) in India. The EV major's subsidiary named India Motors and Energy Private Limited has been set up and is based out of Bengaluru.

India, presently, levies 100% tax on imported cars priced at over Rs 30 lakh ($40,000) inclusive of insurance and shipping expenses, and cars that cost less than Rs 30 lakh are subject to 60% import tax.

The government may mull reducing import duty along with offering other sops to Tesla but for that, the EV company would have to pump in setting up a manufacturing plant in India.