EV two-wheeler sales jump 48% in October, electric car registrations surge 76%; TVS leads market

Hero MotoCorp reported a strong performance, with electric two-wheeler sales rising 81.36% to 29,923 units. Ola Electric, however, continued to face challenges, with registrations declining 26.41% year-on-year to 12,098 units. Greaves Electric Mobility sold 10,839 units, while River Mobility recorded 6,817 units, registering growth of 273.94%.

Overall electric two-wheeler sales increased 8.08% compared with September 2026. However, their share in the overall two-wheeler market declined to 9.7% in October from 11.6% in September, although it was significantly higher than 4.7% in October last year.

In the electric passenger vehicle segment, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility retained its leadership with 14,669 units, up 77.61% year-on-year. Mahindra & Mahindra secured the second position with 8,538 units, registering growth of 85.65%, while JSW MG Motor India recorded 5,939 units, up 10.8%.

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VinFast registered 2,571 units compared with 142 units in October last year. Kia India sold 1,395 electric vehicles, while Maruti Suzuki recorded 1,200 units during the month. Tesla India registered 291 units, compared with 40 units in October 2025.

Electric passenger vehicle sales increased 2.61% month-on-month. However, EV penetration in the passenger vehicle market moderated to 7.3% in October from 8.5% in September. It stood at 3.5% in October 2025.

The data was collated on November 4 from 1,468 of the country’s 1,469 RTOs, according to FADA Research.

