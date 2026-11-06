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Coforge joins SpaceX Super Intelligence Network to deploy Grok AI across enterprises

Coforge joins SpaceX Super Intelligence Network to deploy Grok AI across enterprises

Under the partnership, Coforge will leverage its specialised Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) unit, Momentuum blue, to take Grok-powered solutions from development to production.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 1:47 PM IST
Coforge joins SpaceX Super Intelligence Network to deploy Grok AI across enterprisesThe collaboration will draw on Coforge's capabilities in AI-led engineering, modernisation services and its enterprise AI enablement platform, Coforge Nuuron.

IT services company Coforge has entered into a strategic partnership with SpaceX Super Intelligence (SpaceXSI), joining its Partner Network as a Transformation Partner. The collaboration will focus on helping businesses integrate and deploy the Grok portfolio across their enterprise operations, with solutions tailored to individual business requirements and designed to deliver measurable outcomes.

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Shares of Coforge was trading 0.79% lower at Rs 2067 in the current session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 91,381 crore.

Under the partnership, Coforge will leverage its specialised Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) unit, Momentuum blue, to take Grok-powered solutions from development to production. The unit will work directly within client environments through teams comprising senior and associate FDE professionals, supported by AI agents. These teams will be accountable for delivering business outcomes against mutually agreed performance benchmarks.

The collaboration will draw on Coforge's capabilities in AI-led engineering, modernisation services and its enterprise AI enablement platform, Coforge Nuuron. Combined with the company's industry-specific expertise, these capabilities are expected to help businesses integrate Grok-based applications into their existing technology infrastructure while connecting enterprise data, knowledge, workflows and decision-making processes.

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Anup Nair, Executive Vice President and Chief AI Commercial Officer at Coforge, said the partnership would enable the company to deploy Grok capabilities across multiple business functions. These include software modernisation, customer service and enterprise applications, with a focus on developing solutions aligned with clients' operational requirements.

The Grok portfolio includes applications for chat, research and analysis, advanced reasoning through Grok Models, software development through Grok Build, and enterprise workflow automation through Grok Bot. It also offers conversational capabilities through Grok Voice and image and video generation through Grok Imagine. The Grok API provides an additional channel for integrating these capabilities into enterprise applications.

Toni Adams, Head of Global Partnerships at SpaceXSI, said Coforge's engineering capabilities, industry expertise and production-focused delivery model would help joint customers deploy Grok within their existing business systems and achieve measurable results.

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The SpaceX Super Intelligence Partner Network is an official programme through which companies develop products, solutions and services using Grok for prospective and existing customers. Transformation Partners are responsible for facilitating enterprise-wide adoption of the platform and translating its capabilities into tangible business value.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026 1:47 PM IST
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