Apple production in Himachal drops sharply amid poor weather

Himachal Pradesh has produced only about 10 million boxes of 24 apples each this year, against an optimum output of 30 million boxes, he said. “There are hardly any apples for export this year from the state,” Chauhan said, adding that imported apples are also meeting part of domestic demand.

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Early snowfall in the higher reaches of the Himalayas this year, along with the impact of El Niño, has raised concerns that the state’s apple crop could be affected next year as well.

Jammu and Kashmir is India’s leading apple producer, followed by Himachal Pradesh, which accounts for around 20% to 22% of the country’s total production.

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Meanwhile, the war in West Asia has also affected India’s fresh fruit exports this year. The region is traditionally a key market for Indian fruits and vegetables, but logistics disruptions have also affected shipments to other countries and regions.

Among India’s main fruit exports, banana exports fell by 45.39% to $95.04 million between April and August 2026, while fresh grape exports declined by nearly 27% to $50.87 million. Mango exports saw a similar decline.

However, India’s overall merchandise exports continued to grow, rising by 23.9% to $44.4 billion in September 2026 from $36.08 billion in September 2025. Cumulative merchandise exports during April–September 2026–27 stood at $259.89 billion, up 18.51% from $219.30 billion during April–September 2025–26.

