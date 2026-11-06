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Apple production in Himachal drops sharply amid poor weather

Apple production in Himachal drops sharply amid poor weather

Poor weather hits apple output and quality, leaving supplies short for domestic markets and little for exports

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 3:06 PM IST
Apple production in Himachal drops sharply amid poor weatherEarly snowfall in the higher reaches of the Himalayas this year, along with the impact of El Niño, has raised concerns that the state’s apple crop could be affected next year as well.

An apple a day may keep the doctor away but this year erratic weather conditions have impacted apple production in Himachal Pradesh. This has led to a sharp decline in available stock for domestic markets, leaving little for exports.

“This year the crop is very low in Himachal Pradesh and even the quality of apples is not very good. This is due to the bad weather conditions over the last one year,” said Ravinder Chauhan, President, Apple Grower Association of India.

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Himachal Pradesh has produced only about 10 million boxes of 24 apples each this year, against an optimum output of 30 million boxes, he said. “There are hardly any apples for export this year from the state,” Chauhan said, adding that imported apples are also meeting part of domestic demand.

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Early snowfall in the higher reaches of the Himalayas this year, along with the impact of El Niño, has raised concerns that the state’s apple crop could be affected next year as well.

Jammu and Kashmir is India’s leading apple producer, followed by Himachal Pradesh, which accounts for around 20% to 22% of the country’s total production.

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Meanwhile, the war in West Asia has also affected India’s fresh fruit exports this year. The region is traditionally a key market for Indian fruits and vegetables, but logistics disruptions have also affected shipments to other countries and regions.

Among India’s main fruit exports, banana exports fell by 45.39% to $95.04 million between April and August 2026, while fresh grape exports declined by nearly 27% to $50.87 million. Mango exports saw a similar decline.

However, India’s overall merchandise exports continued to grow, rising by 23.9% to $44.4 billion in September 2026 from $36.08 billion in September 2025. Cumulative merchandise exports during April–September 2026–27 stood at $259.89 billion, up 18.51% from $219.30 billion during April–September 2025–26.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026 3:06 PM IST
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