Sterlite, HFCL, MTAR Technologies shares hit lower circuits of 5% each; other AI stocks tumble

The Democrats' victory in the US midterm elections has triggered concerns about the potential implications for the global artificial intelligence investment boom. The election outcome has added to uncertainty over the future policy environment, weighing on investor sentiment towards AI-related stocks. The resulting selloff has heightened market volatility, prompting policymakers to consider measures aimed at stabilising markets and containing further turbulence.

Meanwhile at home, Sterlite Technologies, HFCL and MTAR Technologies shares fell 5% each to their respective lower circuits.

Sterlite Technologies stock slipped 5% to Rs 719.15 against the previous close of Rs 757. Market cap of the firm fell to 36,979 crore. HFCL stock too tumbled 5% to Rs 209.95 against the previous close of Rs 221. Market cap of the AI related firm declined to Rs 32,135 crore.

Advertisement

MTAR Technologies shares too fell 5% to Rs 5449.75. Market cap of the firm declined to Rs 16,763 crore.

Other AI related stocks also traded in the red.

TD Power Systems shares crashed 16.59% to Rs 558 against the previous close of Rs 669.05. The company manufactures heavy-duty AC generators (1 to 250 MVA), steam and gas turbine generators, hydro generators, and industrial/traction electric motors. These gas-engines and gas-turbine generators are used by captive power plants used by AI data centres to uninterrupted power supply.

CG Power shares fell 9.34% to Rs 734 against the previous close of Rs 809.45. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.21 lakh crore.

Black box shares slipped 7% to Rs 797.90. Market cap of Black Box fell to Rs 14,305 crore. Shares of another AI related firm Anant Raj were down 5% to Rs 439. Market cap of the firm fell to 15.976 crore.

Advertisement

Apar Industries shares too crashed 12% to Rs 13,783 . Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 58,679 crore.

Netweb Technologies shares too were down 7.61% to Rs 3717 against the previous close of Rs 4023.

AI theme related stock E2E Networks was also down 5% to Rs 486.40 in the afternoon session.