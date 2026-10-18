Ferrari unveils Luce in India, plans new showrooms in Ahmedabad and Chennai

The Luce uses an 800-volt electrical architecture and a 122-kWh battery pack developed in-house at Maranello. Ferrari says the battery supports DC fast charging up to 350 kW and can recharge 70 kWh in around 20 minutes.

The Italian marque, which is known for making one car less than the demand to maintain exclusivity of its products, is betting big on the Indian market following the India-EU free trade agreement. Francesco Bianchi, President of Ferrari Far & Middle East, said that the company’s bookings have jumped in ahead of the implementation of the India-EU FTA next year.

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Ferrari has partnered with Ahmedabad-based National Institute of Design to create 10 special digital configurations for India, bringing together Italian craftsmanship and Indian creativity.

These include five for Ferrari 12Cilindri and the other five for Ferrari Purosangue. The Purosangue celebrates the elegance of the Indian capital Delhi while the 12Cilindri reflects the heritage and spirituality of the city of Varanasi.

Ferrari is bringing Universo Ferrari, its immersive 360-degree exhibition experience, to New Delhi, India, from October 17 to November 1, 2026, for enthusiasts and the wider public.

Universo Ferrari offers an immersive experience of the Prancing Horse where guests can explore Ferrari’s rich heritage, innovation and technology, racing DNA, and craftsmanship.